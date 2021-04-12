Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Tops $0.0306

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $22.69 million and $8.64 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

