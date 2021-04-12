Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $595,686.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 214.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

