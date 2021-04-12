Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0271

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $484.70 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,854,102,915 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

