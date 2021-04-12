Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,063. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

