Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,937 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

