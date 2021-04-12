Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,795 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

