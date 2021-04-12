Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $162,226.68 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 52,671 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $162,226.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $267,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 303,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,095. The company has a market cap of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

