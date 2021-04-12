Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.25 billion to $27.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $184.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

