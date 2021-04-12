Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.83

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 529027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $769.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

