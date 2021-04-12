Elrond ERD Market Capitalization Reaches $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00273224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.08 or 0.00715733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,651.10 or 0.99271613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.32 or 0.00959122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00018509 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

