Elysian (ELY) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $321,426.98 and approximately $1.61 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

