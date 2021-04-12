EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.00

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.94, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

