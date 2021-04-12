Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading 58.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $340,656.63 and $28.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

