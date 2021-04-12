Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Head to Head Contrast

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Rightscorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 1.08 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.36 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rightscorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emerald and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald currently has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 26.34%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats Rightscorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

