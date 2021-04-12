Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $31,121.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,261,701 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.