Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $92,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

NYSE EBS opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

