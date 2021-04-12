Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

EMR stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $91.73. 97,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,475. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.