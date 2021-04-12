Eminer (EM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Eminer has a market cap of $14.86 million and $1.49 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

