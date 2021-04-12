Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Increased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.88 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

