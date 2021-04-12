Endor Protocol Market Cap Tops $96.67 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.67 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.04 or 0.00469828 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001161 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00262408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028549 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.48 or 0.04192040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.