Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.18 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006539 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $157.18 million and $4.18 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00372607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,704,956 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

