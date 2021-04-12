Energi Hits Market Cap of $162.18 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $162.18 million and $4.70 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006692 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.00364073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00026754 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,721,857 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

