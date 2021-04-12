Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Higgs Sells 2,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,647,532.80.

Energy Fuels stock traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.50. The company had a trading volume of 596,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -26.52.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

