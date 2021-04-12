Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Higgs Sells 2,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,647,532.80.
Energy Fuels stock traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.50. The company had a trading volume of 596,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -26.52.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.