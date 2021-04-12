Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) dropped 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 88,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,250,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,017 shares of company stock worth $322,033. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

