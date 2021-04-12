Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 67.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $366,641.96 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00025384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010687 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

