Energycoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Energycoin has a market cap of $368,766.01 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010952 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

