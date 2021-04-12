ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.50 ($14.71) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €10.20 ($12.00) on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.