ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $24.31 on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.