ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE E opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

