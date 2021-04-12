Enigma (ENG) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00460873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.79 or 0.03916141 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

