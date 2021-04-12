Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce sales of $266.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.78 million to $268.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $362.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enova International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Enova International by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

