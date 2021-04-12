Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,346 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enova International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Enova International by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

