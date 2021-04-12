Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and last traded at GBX 1,573 ($20.55). Approximately 1,021,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,712,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47).

ENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,713.75 ($22.39).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 160.51.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

