Entain’s (GMVHF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

