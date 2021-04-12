EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50,761.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $216,454.86 and $50,761.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00087378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.00624325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00041275 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

