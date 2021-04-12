EnterCoin Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $215,771.34 and $60,243.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00678854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00087130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00041391 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

