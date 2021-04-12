Entergy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Entergy stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.97. 744,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

