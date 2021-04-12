Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 250,471 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

NYSE EPD remained flat at $$22.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. 104,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,526. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

