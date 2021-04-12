EOS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00010686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000884 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,653,282 coins and its circulating supply is 952,486,204 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

