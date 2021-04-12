EOSDT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $147,027.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $147,027.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00278715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.64 or 0.00705678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.14 or 0.99734098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.02 or 0.00992145 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

