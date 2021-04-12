EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $764.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $771.90 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $651.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $423.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $187.23 and a fifty-two week high of $424.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.03.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

