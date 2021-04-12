EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Lowered by VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

EPAM stock opened at $423.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $187.23 and a 52-week high of $424.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders have sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

