Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Epigenomics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) The comapny was founded by Oliver Schacht, Christian Piepenbrock, Kurt Berlin, Jörn Walter, and Ivo Gut on April 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Epigenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epigenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.