Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $24.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

