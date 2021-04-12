EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 318,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals
