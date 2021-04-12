EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $17.19

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $17.65. EQT shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 41,806 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

