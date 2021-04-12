Equal (EQL) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $64,553.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

