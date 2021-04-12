Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $688.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,061. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

