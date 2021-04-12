Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

EQNR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.13. 150,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

