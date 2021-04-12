Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Equitable worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

